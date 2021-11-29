Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Rubber & Plastics

Leading the group were shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, up about 5% and shares of Synaptics up about 4.9% on the day.

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Berry Global Group, trading up by about 6.9% and Lightwave Logic, trading higher by about 5.4% on Monday.