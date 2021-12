BJP to start premier league named after Article 370 in Amit Shah's seat | Oneindia News

The BJP in Gujarat plans to start a cricket tournament named after Article 370 which gave the erstwhile state of J&K a special status and which was abrogated in 2019 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As a nod to his role in steering the decision, cricket and kabaddi tournaments will be hosted in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar.

