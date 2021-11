South Africa returnee from Chandigarh tests Covid positive, 2 in contact test positive|Oneindia News

Amid fear over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant, yesterday, a 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who had returned from South Africa a few days ago, tested positive for Covid-19 along with one family member and his domestic help.

