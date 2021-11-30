TikTok is obsessed with an unsolved murder mystery novel from 1934

TikTok became so obsessed with this murder mystery novelit sold out basically everywhere.Now the publisher is rushing to reprint it.It all started when a user posted about her fascination with the 1934 novel Cain's Jawbone by Edward Powys Mathers.The book is also a puzzle for readers to solve and requires the creation of a "murder board".A murder board is a dedicated space where people post clues, leads and information in order to solve a homicide case, usually a large bulletin board or wall.Cain's Jawbone intrigued users so much it quickly sold out on Amazon.

By the time it was restocked it had increased in value and was double the price.Cain's Jawbone was published in 1934 by Edward Poys Mathers under the pen name "Torquemada" .readers must identify six killers and their victims. They also must rearrange the first 100 pages of the novel in the correct chronological order.Only three people have ever solved the puzzle, two British men in the 1930s and in 2020 British comedy writer John Finnemore.The U.K. publisher Unbound reprinted the book in 2019.Unbound is currently hosting a competition that will end on Dec.

31, 2022.Readers who solve the mystery will receive £250 in-store credit at Unbound.The hashtag #cainsjawbone currently has 9.6 million views.People everywhere are trying to solve the mystery