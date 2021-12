Will David Thewlis be involved in the Harry Potter reunion?

The Harry Potter cast are reuniting for the 20th anniversary: Return to Hogwarts HBO Max special but will David Thewlis aka Remus Lupin be involved?

He told our reporter Jodie McCallum that 'we'll have to wait and see!'

David stepped out to premiere his new TV series Landscapers with co-star Olivia Colman.

Report by Mccallumj.

