Pilot Mountain fire grows to more than 1,000 acres, officials say

An update from fire officials Tuesday afternoon said the fire on Pilot Mountain,in Surry County, North Carolina, has now consumed more than 1000 acres, growing more than 600 acres since Monday.

I'LL EXPLAIN BOTH OF HE THOSE TOYOU IN JTUS A FEW MINUTES.JANE: CHRIS THANK Y.OUTONIGHT IN NORTH CAROLINA,FIREFIGHTERS ARE CONTINUING TOBATTLE A FIRE AT PILOT MOUNTAINSTATE PARK.HERE'S AN EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT THATFIRE FROM SKY 4.OFFICIAL SSAY THEY EXPECT THEFIRE TO BE CONTAINED BY THE ENDOF THE WK.EETHE MAYOR OF PILOT MOUNTAIN SAYSTHE FIRE ISAN M -- MAN MADE.THE FORESTRY SERVICE ISSUED ABAN ON ALL OPEN BURNING