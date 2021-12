SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP, resigns as Delhi gurudwara body chief | Oneindia News

Today, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the BJP; President Ram Nath Kovind has signed a bill to cancel three controversial farm laws; Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tweeted what appears to be a call for a temple in Mathura; Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today addressed a rally in UP.

#ManjinderSinghSirsa #SAD #BJP