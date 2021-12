Billboard Explains: The Longest Standing Billboard Chart Records

The Billboard charts have been music's record keeper since the 1940s, tracking everything from the top-selling artists to the most played songs and more.

With over 80 years of archives chronicling the best in music, who are the trailblazers behind the most longstanding Billboard records?

And what new artists are now breaking records and making new chart history?

This is Billboard Explains: The Longest Standing Billboard Chart Records.