Pups Alone Movie

Pups Alone Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Get ready for hilarious canine holiday hijinks!

While everyone is away on a company ski trip, a jealous inventor hires two thieves to break into his co-worker's house and steal his top secret new creation.

But they are no match for a mischievous pack of neighborhood pups, who set up tricks and traps to protect the home and save Christmas.

This laugh-out-loud comedy stars Dolph Lundgren and features the voices of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jerry O’Connell, Danny Trejo and Rob Schneider