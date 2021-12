Meghan's court success 'an attack on the tabloid press'

Charles Rae, former royal correspondent at The Sun, has said he supports The Mail on Sunday's decision to publish the letter the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her estranged father.

He said Meghan's legal challenge was "an attack on the tabloid press", adding "but what would you expect from Meghan and Harry".

Report by Lewisl.

