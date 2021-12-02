Debt Collectors Are Now Allowed To Contact Borrowers via Social Media

Last year, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed a policy in which debt collectors would be allowed to DM borrowers on social media.

The FDCPA’s definition of communication includes newer electronic media, such as email, text messaging and social media, CFPB, via an Oct.

2020 summary of the rule.

This week, that rule was enacted, but there are reportedly strict guidelines.

Debt collectors can only send private messages on platforms like Facebook or Instagram.

They must also identify themselves as a debt collector and provide an option to opt out of receiving messages in such a way.

[The rule] clarifies how debt collectors can communicate with you, including what information they’re required to provide at the outset of collection about the debt, your rights in debt collection and how you can exercise those rights, CFPB, via statement.

According to the CFPB, a defaulted debt can only be reported to a credit agency after the debt collector speaks with the borrower in person or by phone, .

Or waits 14 days after sending a notice via mail or electronic communication