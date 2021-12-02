‘Playboy’ Names Cardi B Its First-Ever Creative Director in Residence

'New York Post' reports that the Grammy-winning musician and entrepreneur will provide artistic direction for the collaboration.

According to 'NYP,' the partnership will include new co-branded fashion, sexual wellness products, digital content and more.

The collaboration is reportedly aimed at expanding the 'Playboy' brand and community.

I’m getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy, Cardi B, via Twitter.

'NYP' reports that Cardi B called the collaboration a , "dream come true." .

In a recent press release, Cardi B expressed how excited she was for the publication's upcoming CENTERFOLD platform.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to 'Playboy.'

It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms, Cardi B, press release, via 'New York Post'.

Cardi invited people doing , “bold, revolutionary and truly culture-shift things” , to join the creator-led endeavor.

Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to 'Playboy.', Ben Kohn, chief executive officer of PLBY Group, via 'New York Post'.

Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the 'Playboy' brand, Ben Kohn, chief executive officer of PLBY Group, via 'New York Post'