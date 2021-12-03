The new Volkswagen T-Roc R Interior Design

World premiere for the new T-Roc: With a fresh design, innovative assist systems and numerous digital services, Volkswagen is continuing the success story of its compact crossover model.

A sharpened exterior defines the unmistakable appearance of the new T-Roc, T-Roc R and T-Roc Cabriolet.

The interior was refined with high-quality materials, a redesigned Infotainment display and the Digital Cockpit as standard.

Innovative technology from higher vehicle classes has now been integrated into the compact SUV model family – in the shape of IQ.Light, with LED matrix headlights, and the assist systems of IQ.Drive with Travel Assist, as well as predictive ACC cruise control.

In this way, Volkswagen is making great strides towards becoming a software-oriented mobility provider as part of its ACCELERATE strategy.