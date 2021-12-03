New MP: Bexley by-election win 'greatest honour of my life'

The newest Conservative MP has promised to "get on delivering" for the people of Old Bexley and Sidcup, as he retained his party's seat in the by-election following the death of James Brokenshire.
Louie French said: "Tonight we've made history together by becoming the first home-grown MP for our area.
This is the greatest honour of my life and I hope it inspires people to achieve their own dreams." Report by Buseld.
