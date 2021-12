Vaccinators in Stratford report increase in jab uptake

Vaccinators in Stratford have said more people are coming forward for their Covid booster jab, as Christmas approaches and the Omicron variant looms. Dr Michael O'Hanlon said: "On the whole we've had a really good turnout so far and we're really looking forward to welcoming more people as the eligibility criteria expands." Report by Buseld.

