Friday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: Y, STGW

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alleghany, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 8,500 shares of Y, for a cost of $655.25 each, for a total investment of $5.57M.

Brandon was up about 1.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with Y trading as high as $666.60 at last check today.

Alleghany is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

And at Stagwell, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Eli Samaha who purchased 450,000 shares at a cost of $7.65 each, for a trade totaling $3.44M.

Stagwell is trading up about 4.5% on the day Friday.

Samaha was up about 10.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STGW trading as high as $8.46 at last check today.