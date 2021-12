Karnataka govt says one Omicron patient ‘escaped’, tracking 10 ‘missing’ passengers | Oneindia News

Today, the Karnataka government said that one of the two men found positive for Omicron in Karnataka allegedly escaped; WHO said that it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant; Nine members of a family in Jaipur tested Covid positive; A mob in Pakistan's Sialkot tortured a Sri Lankan national to death and then burnt his body.

