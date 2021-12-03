Machine Gun Kelly stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox, as he was trying to do cool tricks with a knife.
Machine Gun Kelly has admitted he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox, as he was trying to do cool tricks with a knife.
The couple stuck together on the red carpet as they celebrated the launch of the singer's new nail polish line.
Machine Gun Kelly accidentally struck himself with a knife while trying to impress girlfriend Megan Fox in the early days of their..