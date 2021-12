PM: 'Leave no stone unturned' in Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case

Boris Johnson has vowed to get to the bottom of how the social services system allowed 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to be murdered by his abusive stepmother.

The prime minister said: "What we've got to make sure now is that we learn the lessons about that case … we will leave absolutely no stone unturned to find out exactly what went wrong".

Report by Buseld.

