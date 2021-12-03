NPR Music’s , Top 10 Songs, of 2021.
NPR Music recently revealed its list of the 100 best songs of the year.
, Here are the top 10.
10, Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses".
9, Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u".
8, Chlöe, "Have Mercy".
7.
, Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti".
6.
, Cassandra Jenkins, "Hard Drive".
5, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, "Like I Used To".
4, Megan Thee Stallion, "Thot S***".
3, Lucy Dacus, "Thumbs".
2, Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue".
1.
, Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"