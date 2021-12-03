NPR Music’s Top 10 Songs of 2021

NPR Music recently revealed its list of the 100 best songs of the year.

, Here are the top 10.

10, Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses".

9, Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u".

8, Chlöe, "Have Mercy".

7.

, Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti".

6.

, Cassandra Jenkins, "Hard Drive".

5, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, "Like I Used To".

4, Megan Thee Stallion, "Thot S***".

3, Lucy Dacus, "Thumbs".

2, Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue".

1.

, Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"