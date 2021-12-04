Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours | Delhi Dehradun economic corridor | Watch | Oneindia News

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday, including the Delhi Dehradun economic corridor.
#DelhiDehradun #EconomicCorridor #Uttarakhand
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday, including the Delhi Dehradun economic corridor.
#DelhiDehradun #EconomicCorridor #Uttarakhand
The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is being built at a cost of around Rs 8,300 crore. PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation..