Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours | Delhi Dehradun economic corridor | Watch | Oneindia News
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday, including the Delhi Dehradun economic corridor.

