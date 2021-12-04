President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi among others extend greetings on Navy Day 2021 | Oneindia News
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders greeted all the Navy personnel on the occasion of 'Navy Day'.

