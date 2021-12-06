Wasim Rizvi, ex-chairman of Shia Waqf Board in UP, converts to Hinduism | Watch | Oneindia News

The former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, converted to Hinduism today.
#WasimRizvi #ShiaWaqfBoard #Hinduism
The former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, converted to Hinduism today.
#WasimRizvi #ShiaWaqfBoard #Hinduism
Rizvi drew his entire community's wrath after he moved SC appealing to it to remove 26 verses of the Quran, claiming that they..
The former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi who a month ago had stirred controversy when he released a..