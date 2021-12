India reacts on Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentencing, calls it disturbing| Oneindia News

A day after the army in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years of jail, India reacted to the incident, calling it disturbing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Suu Kyi's sentencing unjust