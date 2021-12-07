Omicron Variant May Be More Contagious But Less Lethal

USA Today reports cases of the Omicron variant in South Africa have thus far been mild.

Experts say this is good news, as the strain is much more contagious than previous versions of the coronavirus.

Though the outlook is optimistic, definitive data is still unavailable.

This virus comes with both barrels loaded – high infectivity and potentially the ability for immune evasion.

But maybe what it's lacking is pathogenicity.

Dr. Warner Greene, director Center for HIV Cure Research at Gladstone Institute San Francisco.

According to USA Today, cases of coronavirus have exploded in South Africa's Gauteng province.

75% of all COVID-19 infections in Gauteng province are due to the Omicron strain.

In spite of rising infections, officials in the region have not yet seen increases in death or hospitalizations.

This it looks to be a highly infectious virus, but it may not be as virulent or as pathogenic as the delta variant.

The variant has now been detected in one-third of US states, and over 38 countries across the world.

Though more research is needed, experts say the variants trends in transmissibility and virulence could spell goods news for humankind.

It would be a great thing if, in fact, omicron crowded out delta.

If omicron was a less pathogenic virus, that would be very good news for the human race.

