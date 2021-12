First jab recipient Margaret looks back at 'wonderful year'

A year after becoming the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside clinical trials, Margaret Keenan says she still "can't believe" what happened at the time.

The 91-year-old from Coventry says "I'm so happy I got the jab and it's been a wonderful year" and encourages other people to get vaccinated.

Report by Blairm.

