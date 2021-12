NHS matron 'grateful' to deliver first Covid jab a year on

May Parsons, the NHS matron who gave the first Covid-19 vaccination outside of a clinical trial, says she is "still deeply grateful" to have delivered the first jab to Margaret Keenan at University Hospital Coventry, exactly one year ago.

Report by Blairm.

