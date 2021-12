Anger after video emerges of aides joking about Xmas party

Louisa Backway says she is "so angry" after watching a leaked video of government aides joking about a Downing Street party which was reportedly held last year.

Louisa lost her father to prostate cancer but took government advice and avoided contact with him over the festive period.

Report by Blairm.

