Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West While Accepting People’s Choice Award

'People' reports that at this year's People's Choice Awards, Kardashian was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur accepted the honor from last year's winner, Tracee Ellis Ross.

To receive the award from the fashion icon herself.

I am so honored.

Thank you, Kim Kardashian, People's Choice Awards, via 'People'.

The superstar went on to thank her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

To Kanye, for really introducing me to the fashion world.

I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so may people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk.

I'm so humbled, Kim Kardashian, People's Choice Awards, via 'People'.

In 2019, Kardashian launched her hugely successfully Skims shapewear brand.

According to 'People,' the company has been valued at over $1 billion, alongside her beauty brands.

Kardashian launched KKW BEAUTY and KKW Fragrance in 2017.

For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E!

News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, via 'People'.

For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's 'People's Fashion Icon' award, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E!

News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, via 'People'