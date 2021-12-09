The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Season 1

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same.

She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.

But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?

Directed by Michael Lehmann starring Kristen Bell, Tom Riley, Samsara Yett, Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Benjamin Levy Aguilar release date January 28, 2022 (on Netflix)