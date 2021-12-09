The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer Driving Video

Following the world premiere of the next-generation Astra hatchback in September, Opel has today unveiled the eagerly awaited estate model version, the all-new Astra Sports Tourer.

The newcomer will be available with two levels of plug-in hybrid electric drive, making it the German carmaker’s first electrified estate.

The new Astra Sports Tourer also continues Opel’s successful tradition of compact estates, which began almost 60 years ago with the Kadett Caravan, the first such car in this class from a German brand.

In addition to electric drive, the new Astra Sports Tourer will be available with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines.

Power ranges from 81 kW (110 hp) to 96 kW (130 hp) with the petrol and diesel variants and up to 165 kW (225 hp) system output with the electric plug-in hybrid variants.

A six-speed gearbox is standard on the petrol and diesel power units, with an eight-speed automatic transmission (electrified on the plug-in hybrids) optional on the more powerful engines.

With vital statistics of 4,642 x 1,860 x 1,480 millimetres (L x W x H) and a loading height of around 600 mm, the practical new Astra Sports Tourer further strengthens Opel’s leading reputation in the estate market sector and also displays the brand’s typical talent for efficient packaging.

However, the overall length is 60 mm shorter than that of the previous model, thanks to the particularly short front overhang, and despite the considerably longer wheelbase of 2,732 mm (+70 mm) that is even 57 mm longer than that of the new Astra hatchback.