CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Black Box recovered, how can it solve the crash mystery|Oneindia News

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Black Box recovered, how can it solve the crash mystery

The untimely death of India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 more brave souls in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiri mountains left the whole nation in a state of deep sorrow.

The biggest question that everyone is asking that how exactly the incident happened and what was the reason that caused it?

There is one device that can answer all the mysteries surrounding the crash, and that device is the ‘Black Box’.

