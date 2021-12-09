B-town celebs mourn demise of CDS Bipin Rawat

India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), general Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a military chopper crash near Coonoor in TamilNadu on Wednesday.
Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed among others have expressed..
Top leaders of the country including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others expressed anguish over the..