Gen Rawat chopper crash: Ambulance carrying mortal remains met with minor accident | Oneindia News

One of the 13 ambulances carrying the mortal remains of those killed in the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others, met with a minor accident en route to the Sulur Air base from Coonoor.

