The Tiger Rising Movie (2022) - Christian Convery, Madalen Mills, Dennis Quaid, Queen Latifah

The Tiger Rising Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Queen Latifah and Dennis Quaid star in this beloved tale based on the New York Times best-selling book by Kate DiCamillo.

When 12-year-old Rob Horton (Christian Convery) discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home, his imagination runs wild and life begins to change in the most unexpected ways.

With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May (Queen Latifah) and the stubborn new girl in school (Madalen Mills), he navigates through childhood memories, heartache, and wondrous adventures in this heartwarming adaptation.

IN THEATERS: January 21, 2022 ON DIGITAL AND ON DEMAND: February 8, 2022 DIRECTOR: Ray Giarratana WRITER: Ray Giarratana CAST: Christian Convery, Madalen Mills, Sam Trammell, Katharine McPhee, Dennis Quaid and Queen Latifah