Sturgeon presses button to demolish Longannet chimney

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pressed the button to demolish a chimney stack at Longannet, Scotland's last remaining coal-fired power station, in "a special day" in the transition away from fossil fuels.

Report by Blairm.

