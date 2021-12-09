US Senate Votes To Block Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

The Biden administration's proposed mandate seeks to make certain private employers require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subjected to regular testing.

Those who don't comply risk losing their jobs.

On Dec.

8, the Senate voted 52-48 to overturn that mandate.

All of the Senate Republicans were in favor, joined by two Democrats, Joe Manchin and Jon Tester.

Getting vaccinated should be a decision between an individual and his or her doctor.

It shouldn't be up to any politician, especially in a mandate coming down from that highest authority, the president, Sen.

Mike Braun, R-Ind., via statement.

Still, it is unlikely that the House would get on board with such a measure, .

And the Biden administration has said that the president would veto the bill if it made its way to him.

Several lawsuits have already been filed regarding the mandate.

Last month, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the mandate raises "serious constitutional concerns" and ordered the Biden administration to stop its implementation.

On Dec.

7, a Georgia district court judge halted the requirement that federal contractors must be inoculated by Jan.

4.

Last month, a federal judge blocked the mandate for health care workers in 10 states.

NPR reports that White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the mandate will be "vigorously defend[ed]" against legal challenges.