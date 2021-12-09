Travis Scott Says He Didn’t Know About Astroworld Injuries During Concert

Scott was recently interviewed by Charlamagne tha God regarding the tragedy in which 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November.

The nearly hour-long interview was posted to YouTube on Dec.

9.

Scott said that he wasn't initially aware of the extent of the injuries that had occurred because his visibility from the stage was limited.

"People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that," he said in disbelief .

Scott also said he did help anyone he saw in distress.

Anytime I could see anything like that, I did.

I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK, Travis Scott, via interview with Charlamagne tha God.

According to Scott, he "didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference" that was held afterward.

This night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy.

People didn't show up there just to be harmful.

People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was, Travis Scott, via interview with Charlamagne tha God.

CNN reports over 140 lawsuits have since been filed on behalf of Astroworld concertgoers.