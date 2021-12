Small Cornish town bids to become tiniest city in UK

With just 1,400 residents, the picturesque town of Marazion in Cornwall is seeking to become the UK's smallest city.

It's pitching itself against giants like Reading, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough in a competition for the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn