The Requin Movie

The Requin Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: There’s terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Alicia Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway.

A torrential storm descends, reducing the villa to little more than a raft and sweeping the young couple out to sea.

Suddenly, another danger appears: a school of great white sharks.

With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone in this tense thriller that rides an unrelenting wave of fear.

IN THEATERS, ON DIGITAL AND ON DEMAND: January 28, 2022 DIRECTOR: Le-Van Kiet WRITER: Le-Van Kiet CAST: Alicia Silverstone, James Tupper