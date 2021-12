Being the Ricardos Movie Clip - You Checked the Wrong Box

Being the Ricardos Movie Clip - You Checked the Wrong Box - Plot synopsis: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

US Release Date: December 10, 2021 Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, J.K.

Simmons Directed By: Aaron Sorkin