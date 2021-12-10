American student reveals the biggest ‘culture shocks’ she faced while studying in Austria

An American student is sparking plenty of confused comments after sharing what it’s like to attend a university in Austria.College student Morgan Lee (@mooorganic) shared the revelations in a now-viral TikTok, .during which she broke down the biggest “culture shocks” she’s faced since moving to Europe.Among her biggest culture shocks is the fact that Europeans have a totally different understanding of what “first floor” means.As she explains in the clip, many countries (including Austria) list the first floor of buildings as the first floor above ground level.The ground floor, meanwhile, is usually floor zero.Lee was also blown away by the fact that, at some schools, students can “delay” their exams if they’re not ready to take them.Lastly, Lee discussed Austria’s national holidays — sometimes referred to as bank holidays — where many businesses and schools close completely.Many commented to share just how wild they found Lee’s discoveries.“The thing with tests.

I WANT THAT,” one user wrote