Ricky Powell The Individualist Documentary Movie Clip -Baptism By Fire - Ricky Powell reflects back on his early career and rising success going on tour with the Beastie Boys, Run DMC, LL Cool J and more.

Powell and some of his notable subjects reflect on his groundbreaking work — as well as the demons that shaped him.

RICKY POWELL: THE INDIVIDUALIST tells the against-all-odds-story of New York City photographer Ricky Powell, who rose to worldwide fame while capturing one of the wildest, most electric times in popular culture.

From the Beastie Boys to Run DMC to Madonna to Warhol and Basquiat, Powell documented the music, fashion and art scenes of the 1980s and ’90s in downtown New York.

Powell became known as “The Rickster” – a man who wasn’t just covering the scene, he was the scene.