Starmer: PM is worst possible leader in worst possible time

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is "weak" and his party "divided" following the publication of a picture showing Mr Johnson taking part in yet another social event at work during Christmas last year when London was in strict lockdown.

Mr Starmer also says Boris Johnson is "the worst possible leader in the worst possible time".

Report by Czubalam.

