Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu celebrates win in Punjabi style |Oneindia News

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, the actress-model who hails from Punjab, celebrated her roots after the win as was seen saying Chak de Phatte India in a video shared on the Instagram account of Miss Universe.

