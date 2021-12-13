Labour: We will support govt but PM's credibility is shot

David Lammy says the Labour Party will support the government's Plan B Covid regulations and accelerated vaccine booster roll out to "save lives" despite Boris Johnson's credibility being "shot".

The shadow foreign secretary claims the prime minister should "come to the House" and explain what happened during Covid restrictions last year after a video emerged showing Mr Johnson taking part in an "Anne Robinson style quiz".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn