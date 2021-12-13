Kentucky Declared a Major Federal Disaster as Death Toll Rises

NBC News reports that the governor of Kentucky has said the death toll from the powerful tornadoes is likely to pass 100.

Governor Andy Beshear said that with at least 80 confirmed deaths, the tornado was already one of the deadliest in the state's history.

According to the BBC, 14 deaths have been reported as a result of the tornado in four other states.

Kentucky has been declared a major federal disaster by President Joe Biden, who ordered federal aid to be distributed to the hardest hit areas.

Rescue workers continue to search the debris, but no survivors have been found since Saturday morning.

Other teams are reportedly distributing much needed water and generators to residents.

The National Guard deployed over 300 members to go door to door and remove debris.

The governor said that thousands of homes had been destroyed, but the exact extent of the damage remains unclear.

According to the BBC, extreme storms like this are rare outside of the spring and summer months.

However, six states experienced tornadoes on Friday and Saturday.

The devastating storms moved in a northeastern direction across Arkansas, Tennessee and into Kentucky.