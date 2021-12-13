Kentucky Declared , a Major Federal Disaster , as Death Toll Rises.
NBC News reports that the governor of Kentucky has said the death toll from the powerful tornadoes is likely to pass 100.
.
Governor Andy Beshear said that with at least 80 confirmed deaths, the tornado was already one of the deadliest in the state's history.
.
According to the BBC, 14 deaths have been reported as a result of the tornado in four other states.
.
According to the BBC, 14 deaths have been reported as a result of the tornado in four other states.
.
Kentucky has been declared a major federal disaster by President Joe Biden, who ordered federal aid to be distributed to the hardest hit areas.
.
Kentucky has been declared a major federal disaster by President Joe Biden, who ordered federal aid to be distributed to the hardest hit areas.
.
Rescue workers continue to search the debris, but no survivors have been found since Saturday morning.
.
Other teams are reportedly distributing much needed water and generators to residents.
The National Guard deployed over 300 members to go door to door and remove debris.
.
The governor said that thousands of homes had been destroyed, but the exact extent of the damage remains unclear.
.
According to the BBC, extreme storms like this are rare outside of the spring and summer months.
.
However, six states experienced tornadoes on Friday and Saturday.
.
The devastating storms moved in a northeastern direction across Arkansas, Tennessee and into Kentucky.