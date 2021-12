PM Modi conducts mid-night inspection of Kashi Temple and Banaras railway station |Oneindia News

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi conducted a late-night inspection of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which he had inaugurated earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister also visited the Banaras Railway station alongside UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

