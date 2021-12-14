Parliament: Opposition takes out protest march to Vijay chowk over suspension of MPs | Oneindia News
Parliament: Opposition takes out protest march to Vijay chowk over suspension of MPs | Oneindia News

Leaders of various opposition parties today met to decide on a joint strategy to press for their demand of revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

#ParliamentWinterSession #RajyaSabha #Opposition