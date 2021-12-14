Sturgeon urges Scots to reduce contact ahead of Christmas

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has "strongly advised" people in Scotland to limit their indoor social contact to three households before and after Christmas, in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron covid variant.

She told Scottish Parliament today: "I am not asking anyone to cancel Christmas … but we are asking everyone to cut down as far as possible the number of people outside our own households that we are interacting with." Report by Buseld.

